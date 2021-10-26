Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Acquired by Highside Global Management LLC

Highside Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up 8.3% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $20,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 149,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 66.7% in the second quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.51.

WLTW traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,352. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.