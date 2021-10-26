Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $244.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $170,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

