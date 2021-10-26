WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.29.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $34.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after buying an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,652,000 after buying an additional 2,925,612 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after buying an additional 3,867,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,869,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,709,000 after buying an additional 647,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

