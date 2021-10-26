WINkLink Tops 1-Day Volume of $148.66 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $484.44 million and $148.66 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00073977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00076566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00102549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,756.02 or 0.99768803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.76 or 0.06914576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002682 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,569,859,244 coins and its circulating supply is 766,149,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

