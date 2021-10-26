Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $251.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.81.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $199.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 1.35. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $171.37 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

