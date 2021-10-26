Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,850.00.

Wizz Air stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

