World Fuel Services (INT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect World Fuel Services to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. On average, analysts expect World Fuel Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE INT opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in World Fuel Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 102.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of World Fuel Services worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

