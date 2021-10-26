WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WW shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,148. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. WW International has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. WW International’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WW International will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

