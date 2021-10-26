Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $21,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NYSE WH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.18. 7,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $73.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $84.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

