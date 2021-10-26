Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.600-$2.700 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. On average, analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE WH opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.