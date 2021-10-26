Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Shares Gap Down to $20.57

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.57, but opened at $20.06. Xerox shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 38,934 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 609.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 129,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at about $563,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

