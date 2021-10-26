XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of XPEL worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 19.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in XPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in XPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in XPEL by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $681,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,602,688.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $2,366,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,195,985. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.86. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. Research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

