Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on YARIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $262.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.908 per share. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

