YENTEN (YTN) Achieves Market Cap of $159,546.32

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, YENTEN has traded down 47.5% against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $159,546.32 and approximately $1,291.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,284.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,222.15 or 0.06778816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.28 or 0.00310323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $615.47 or 0.00988154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00088103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.78 or 0.00462043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.75 or 0.00278957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.39 or 0.00246272 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.