YOU COIN Price Tops $0.0046 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $465,839.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.00212975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00103870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

