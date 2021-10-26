Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $4.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $46,000. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

