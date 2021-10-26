Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to announce sales of $245.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.90 million and the lowest is $236.40 million. LivaNova posted sales of $240.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $248,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,565,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,858,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $63,566,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after purchasing an additional 428,600 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $80.47. 212,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,857. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $90.25.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

