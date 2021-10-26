Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Marathon Digital posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

MARA stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.86. 10,025,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,514,025. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -143.92 and a beta of 4.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $31,399,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $2,065,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

