Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.50. Service Co. International posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

SCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,943,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,141.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $1,362,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,081. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $65.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

