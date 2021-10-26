Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Strategic Education posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.08 million.

STRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,949,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,126,000 after buying an additional 74,193 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $139,643,000 after acquiring an additional 131,784 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 911,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Strategic Education by 5.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 898,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,305,000 after acquiring an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.52. 4,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,482. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

