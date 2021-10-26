Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 59.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 26.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at $741,000.

Shares of THS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 258,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

