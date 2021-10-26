Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will announce $150.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.60 million and the lowest is $146.93 million. Viad reported sales of $63.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $326.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.50 million to $331.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $898.80 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Viad has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $935.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Viad by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Viad by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Viad by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Viad by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

