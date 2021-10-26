Zacks: Analysts Expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will post sales of $276.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $289.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.32 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.27 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,860.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $445,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,000 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $543,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $164,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $41,414,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. 10,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45.

Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

