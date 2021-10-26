Zacks: Analysts Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.90. Brunswick reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,873 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,621,000 after purchasing an additional 200,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BC traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.27. 1,067,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,925. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

