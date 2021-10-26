Zacks: Analysts Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.49. Criteo reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo stock traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $33.28. 26,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,682. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.09. Criteo has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

