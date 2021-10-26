Zacks: Analysts Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $667.85 Million

Analysts expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post sales of $667.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $651.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $704.46 million. Endo International posted sales of $634.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. The business had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endo International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Endo International by 68.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

ENDP stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. 7,894,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,461,291. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.37. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

