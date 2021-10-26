Zacks: Analysts Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGBI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.29. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,015. The company has a market capitalization of $207.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.45. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

