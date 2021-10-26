Zacks: Analysts Expect Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Largo Resources.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on LGO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Largo Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGO. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,846,000. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. bought a new position in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,817,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,021,000.

Shares of LGO stock remained flat at $$12.55 during trading hours on Thursday. 6,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,511. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Largo Resources has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $812.36 million and a PE ratio of 39.28.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

