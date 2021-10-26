Zacks: Analysts Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post $59.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.30 million and the lowest is $58.18 million. Materialise posted sales of $47.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $236.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.35 million to $240.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $262.47 million, with estimates ranging from $256.51 million to $267.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Materialise in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Materialise stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $22.49. 274,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,615. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

