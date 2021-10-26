Zacks: Analysts Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will post $172.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the highest is $198.39 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $103.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $648.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $712.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $779.67 million, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $899.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. 3,258,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,365,992. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.49%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

