Zacks: Analysts Expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Onconova Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.66% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ONTX. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Onconova Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 192.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

