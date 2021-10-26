Zacks: Analysts Expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QIPT. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIPT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. 43,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.12.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

