Zacks: Analysts Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.77 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report sales of $15.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.96 billion and the lowest is $15.52 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $60.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.30 billion to $63.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $66.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.19 billion to $67.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.