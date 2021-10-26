Zacks: Analysts Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. The Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.15. 120,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,128,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $84.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.65.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,268,248 shares of company stock worth $98,888,858 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $594,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

