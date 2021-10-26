Zacks: Analysts Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to announce $3.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.14 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $12.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.62.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.08. 1,245,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,780. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.34.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in VMware by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

