Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.76. The Cheesecake Factory reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 321.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAKE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

CAKE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 34,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,304. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $65.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,896 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 708,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

