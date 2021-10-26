Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.28 Billion

Brokerages expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post $18.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.76 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $17.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $75.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.52 billion to $76.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $71.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.85 billion to $71.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,197,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,064,801. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

