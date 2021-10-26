Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to post earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of WST stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $420.22. 10,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,225. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $438.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $38,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

