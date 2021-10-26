Zacks: Brokerages Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Billion

Brokerages expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to post sales of $6.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.47 billion and the lowest is $6.36 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $23.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.64 billion to $23.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $25.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $25.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $73.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

