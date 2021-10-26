Zacks: Brokerages Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Million

Brokerages predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report $5.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $5.70 million. MediWound posted sales of $6.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $23.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.70 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Aegis cut their price target on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the second quarter worth about $47,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.66. 1,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,227. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.54.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

