Zacks: Brokerages Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. STAG Industrial reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

