Zacks: Brokerages Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.05. Starbucks reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.92. 5,946,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,223. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average of $114.84. Starbucks has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

