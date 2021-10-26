Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Well (NYSE:AMWL) to Hold

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. 48,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,739. American Well has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -3.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that American Well will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $957,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,008 shares of company stock worth $5,196,994. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Man Group plc grew its position in American Well by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its position in American Well by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Well by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in American Well by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

