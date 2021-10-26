Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Strong Sell

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of DMC Global stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 213,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,684. DMC Global has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $70.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $812.48 million, a PE ratio of 309.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DMC Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in DMC Global by 20.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DMC Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DMC Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in DMC Global by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

