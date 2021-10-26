Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Sell

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

FMAO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.89. 2,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 24.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 35,785 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,811,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,247,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 133,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

