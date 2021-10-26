Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,322,000 after acquiring an additional 94,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

