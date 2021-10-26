Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Sell

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of SSRM opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $376.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SSR Mining by 630.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in SSR Mining by 43.1% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

