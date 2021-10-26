Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) to Sell

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Group’s focus on improving organic growth has been reasonably strong, based on the addition of products and services, expansion of operating capacity and marketing of a complete product portfolio. The company holds a solid solvency position, at least in the near term. Increased production rates for commercial narrow-body planes has been boosting its organic sales prospects. In the past year, Triumph Group’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, expanded import tariff for steel and aluminum may push up its costs for manufacturing stocks like Triumph Group. Moreover, lower production rate for Boeing 787 has forced Triumph Group to make a conservative assumption about its sales outlook in the near term. Further, the delays in recovery of wide body jets continues to partially hurt the stock’s operating results.”

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TGI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Shares of TGI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. 1,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,244. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 126,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,971 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.