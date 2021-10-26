Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Guild (NYSE:GHLD) to Buy

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of GHLD traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 7,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,166. The company has a market capitalization of $853.96 million and a PE ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. Guild has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Guild will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Guild during the first quarter worth about $138,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guild by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

