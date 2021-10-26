Zcoin (XZC) Market Cap Achieves $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,147.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,217.35 or 0.06785989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.65 or 0.00311596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $616.74 or 0.00992382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00088467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.08 or 0.00461935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.85 or 0.00279735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.93 or 0.00244472 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

